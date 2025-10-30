Jury sentences habitual drug offender to 65 years

LIBERTY– A jury in the 75th State District Court of Judge Michelle Merendino has sentenced a habitual drug offender to 65 years behind bars.

On Thursday, Oct. 30, a jury sentenced Henry Lloyd Gates, Jr., 53, to serve his sentence in the custody of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He was also fined $100,000 for the manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, or 200-400 grams of methamphetamine.

“This jury made sure this drug dealer won’t have the chance to continue poisoning our community. I’m incredibly proud of the outstanding work of our interdiction deputies and grateful to the citizens of Liberty County for holding him accountable,” said Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman.

Gates has two prior felony drug convictions and was arrested following an investigation and traffic stop by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, according to a press release from the district attorney’s office.

At the time of his arrest, Gates was found in possession of 311 grams of meth by the Criminal Interdiction Unit.

The DA’s office extended its thanks to LCSO deputies Randy Johnson, Danielle Barry, Bryant Kutra, and Jesse Slaughter for their work and time on the case.