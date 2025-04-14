LCSO seeking suspect's identity

UPDATE: SUSPECT IDENTIFIED AS SHANE AUSTIN ARCHER HAS BEEN ARRESTED

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection to a vehicle theft in Hull.

A male can be seen in the vehicle's driver's seat in still frames from a security camera at Burger King in Dayton on March 19.

The vehicle has since been recovered after the Hardin County Sheriff's Office discovered the vehicle abandoned in that county.

The LCSO is asking anyone with information on the driver's identity to contact their office at 936-336-4500 and ask to speak with Investigator D. McMullan. Callers can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-392-STOP (7867) for a possible cash reward, and you will remain anonymous.