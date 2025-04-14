Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Wallisville Museum to host educational series
Next article
Court revokes Eiland bond
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

LCSO seeking suspect's identity

Russell Payne
russell.payne@thevindicator.com
Posted in:
Main
News
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text

UPDATE: SUSPECT IDENTIFIED AS SHANE AUSTIN ARCHER HAS BEEN ARRESTED 

 

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection to a vehicle theft in Hull. 

A male can be seen in the vehicle's driver's seat in still frames from a security camera at Burger King in Dayton on March 19. 

The vehicle has since been recovered after the Hardin County Sheriff's Office discovered the vehicle abandoned in that county. 

The LCSO is asking anyone with information on the driver's identity to contact their office at 936-336-4500 and ask to speak with Investigator D. McMullan. Callers can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-392-STOP (7867) for a possible cash reward, and you will remain anonymous. 

The Vindicator Copyright © 2025