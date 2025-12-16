LCSO seeks assistance identifying person of interest

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest in an aggravated robbery.

According to the LCSO, an aggravated robbery occurred on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 10, at the Valero located at 6571 FM 1010, between Cleveland and Plum Grove.

The person of interest is believed to be a male, and the sheriff's office is asking anyone with information on the individual's identity or whereabouts to contact the Criminal Investigation Division.

Call the LCSO at 936-336-3611 and refer cases No. 25 0030602. Tips may also be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-392-7867. Tips given through Crime Stoppers that lead to the Felony arrest of an individual may be eligible for a cash reward.