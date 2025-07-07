LCSO warns public against scam

LIBERTY– The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is once again warning residents of an ongoing phone scam in which individuals impersonate law enforcement officers to solicit money.

Numerous residents throughout Liberty County and surrounding areas have reported receiving fraudulent phone calls from individuals falsely identifying themselves as Investigator Brooks or Capt. David Meyers.

These impersonators are making bold and misleading claims, including accusations that the recipients have outstanding warrants, missed court dates, or failed to register as sex offenders — all of which are followed by demands for immediate payment.

These scammers use aggressive tactics to sound convincing, but it is important for the public to know:

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office does not call individuals to request or demand money.

We do not ask for payment over the phone for any reason — including warrants, court fees, or sex offender registration. If you receive a phone call of this nature, it is fraudulent.

We urge anyone who receives such a call to hang up immediately. Do not provide any personal or financial information, and do not engage with the caller.

If you have questions or concerns or believe this scam has targeted you, please contact the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office directly at 936-336-4500 and press “1” for dispatch.

Stay alert. Stay informed. Don’t fall victim to fraud.