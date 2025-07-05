Liberty family missing after historic flood event

KERRVILLE– A historic flood event on the Guadalupe River caused catastrophic damage on Friday, as first responders scramble to rescue survivors and locate victims, which appears to include at least one local family.

In the early morning hours of July 4, massive flood waters surged through western Central Texas as families and campers made their way out to celebrate the Independence Day weekend.

A Liberty family is amongst those missing, as the family has been unaccounted for since that time.

Missing are John Burgess IV and his family, including his wife Julia Anderson Burgess and their two young sons. The couple's daughter has been accounted for at Camp Longhorn near Burnet.

Anderson Burgess is an educator with Liberty Independent School District.

Family, friends, and community members have turned to social media over the past 24 hours to share family photos and information in the hope that someone might have found information on the family.

Early Saturday, many of the rescue efforts were turning to recovery efforts according to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is acting governor, as he called the events, including a significant search for over 20 girls missing at Camp Mystic, "unspeakable."

"Could we find a miracle and find someone somewhere in a tree somewhere? Pray that we do, but now we are still searching, still rescuing, but [it's] recovery at this point," Patrick said.

A church service was held Saturday, July 5, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Liberty as community members showed their support for the missing family and all those impacted by the tragedy.

Rector Brandon McGinnis shared that the family have been members of the church for a couple decades and are very active in the church.

McGinnis said the couple are “dedicated, loving parents” and are examples of “Christian charity and service.”

“Julia is a beacon of hope in all circumstances,” McGinnis said. “John was a man with perpetually good humor.”

As of noon Saturday, the death toll has risen to 27 confirmed as many families work to make contact with missing members and rescue workers continue efforts. Thus far, 18 victims were adults and nine were children; six adults and one child have yet to be identified, according to the Kerr County Sheriff's Office.

To report missing persons, the KCSO is asking parties to call 830-258-1111 or email floodrecovery@co.kerr.tx.us. Please include the last known location and any identifying details. Emails may not receive a reply.

This is a developing story, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.