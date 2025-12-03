Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Lady Cats fall to Anahuac over holiday break
Next article
CHAMBERS COUNTY JAIL LOG

Monk, injured near Dayton, has leg amputated

Posted in:
Main
News
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Bhante Dam Phommasan (right) enjoys lunch with fellow monks while stopped in the Dayton area.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Monks join in a Walk for Peace, traveling from Fort Worth to Washington, D.C. Photo by Chris Cody

HOUSTON— By now, most know of the group of Buddhist monks traveling from Fort Worth to Washington, D.C., and some ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Vindicator Copyright © 2025