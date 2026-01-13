New traffic pattern introduced ahead of overpass construction

DAYTON– Travelers on U.S. 90 have long been clamoring for an overpass at the train crossing for years, and now work is set to get underway, but with it comes a new traffic pattern that may cause its own set of headaches.

On Tuesday, Jan. 13, a new pattern was set to open, shifting westbound traffic to a new set of detour lanes on the north side of the roadway.

The lanes will be separated from eastbound traffic by a concrete barrier from Sunset Heights Avenue to Texas 146, preventing drivers exiting driveways on the south side of the highway from making left turns.

The new pattern will allow work to begin on the new overpass, and according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the pattern change is the first of several that will occur over the next two years, advising the public to stay alert for future updates.