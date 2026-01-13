Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Armed robbery suspects arrested in Liberty County
Next article
New traffic pattern introduced ahead of overpass construction

Tristan and West combine for 45 in 56-30 win over Anahuac

Posted in:
Main
Sports
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Hardin's Brooklyn Tristan lays in two of her game-high 23 points against the Anahuac Lady Panthers last Tuesday night in district play.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Triniti West came up big with 22 points against Anahuac, as she and teammate Brooklyn Tristan combined for 45 points.

HARDIN– When the 1-2 punch of Hardin is on, the Lady Hornets are a tough team to beat, and that ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Vindicator Copyright © 2026