St. Stephens sets services honoring Burgess family, flood victims

LIBERTY– As the community mourns the devastating loss of the Burgess family, the family's church is set to host a pair of services this week in their memory and all who lost their lives during the flooding on the Guadalupe River.

John and Julia Burgess were on vacation over the July 4 holiday when storm waters caused severe flooding and swept the couple, along with their two young sons, away. The family's tragic story is just one of many that have been told across the state in recent weeks.

St. Stephens Episcopal Church will have two services, the first a candlelight prayer vigil set for Wednesday, July 16, at 7 p.m., in honor of all those who have perished in the Hill Country flooding, and all those who remain missing.

The church is inviting the community to participate in this time of remembrance and grief.

A memorial eucharist memorializing the Burgess family will be held Saturday, July 19, at 9:30 a.m. The service will be from "The Book of Common Prayer (1979)" and will include Holy Communion.

St. Stephens Episcopal Church is at 2041 Trinity St in Liberty.