Toddler hit by car near Plum Grove

A two-year-old toddler was accidentally struck by a vehicle driven by a relative in a private driveway in the 300 block of Road 3548, located in Cleveland on Sunday, June 8. After realizing what had happened, the child's parents immediately picked up their son and began rushing him to the hospital.

While en route, the family spotted a Liberty County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle and flagged it down for help. The vehicle, operated by Corporal Rosas, responded without hesitation. After quickly assessing the child's critical condition—including shallow breathing—Cpl. Rosas radioed for additional units and EMS support.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Cpl. Rosas transferred the mother and injured toddler to a nearby Texas Department of Public Safety unit, which transported them swiftly to HCA Cleveland Hospital.

Upon arrival, emergency room staff immediately began life-saving efforts and requested a Life Flight helicopter for transfer to a trauma center.

Life Flight airlifted the child to Memorial Hermann Hospital in downtown Houston, where he was immediately taken into surgery.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office has launched a full investigation into the incident.

Captain David Meyers, spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, expressed sympathy for the family, stating, “Our hearts go out to the toddler and his family during this deeply tragic time. We are keeping them in our prayers.” He added, “Cpl. Rosas and all the deputies involved acted with urgency and professionalism, doing everything possible to get this child the critical care he needed.”