Trip Gone Bad

Terry McGraw, 51, is placed in the back of a Dayton Police Department cruiser after being arrested on assault and drug charges on Wednesday.
Arkansas resident Anita Smith, 66, was arrested on Wednesday after a call came in reporting that she had tried to jump from a moving vehicle. The woman and her traveling companion were charged with assault and drug possession.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!