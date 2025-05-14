Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Trip Gone Bad

    Terry McGraw, 51, is placed in the back of a Dayton Police Department cruiser after being arrested on assault and drug charges on Wednesday.
    Arkansas resident Anita Smith, 66, was arrested on Wednesday after a call came in reporting that she had tried to jump from a moving vehicle. The woman and her traveling companion were charged with assault and drug possession.
DAYTON– We have all heard the saying, a trip gone bad, and for two Arkansas residents, their trip certainly took ...

