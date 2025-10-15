TVE TIME AGAIN

LIBERTY– That long-storied October tradition known as the Trinity Valley Exposition is upon us once more, and the big event heads into the home stretch this weekend.

Activities have been well underway, with the big kickoff weekend activities in the books, as folks enjoyed the annual baby parade, cookoff and kickoff dance with headliner Cory Morrow. Attentions now turn to the fair and rodeo.

"TVE is more than just a county fair—it is our county fair. Each year, the Board of Directors and our dedicated volunteers work hard to make the event bigger, better, and more enjoyable for the entire community," said TVE Chair Corey Anderson.

On Wednesday, the community turned out for the opening day parade before filling the fairgrounds and enjoying the carnival and food, food, food.

Last Friday night, the TVE Wine Tasting was a stellar success, celebrating its 10th anniversary and featuring wines from around the world, including France, Germany, New Mexico, Argentina, and even Anahuac, Texas.

The wine tasting committee chair, Marilyn Kittrell, said her favorite wine was Angels Ink, a California pinot noir.

One of the tasting's original organizers, Sandra Sterling, agreed it was her favorite as well. At the same time, her husband, Jimmy Sterling, thought the Dr. Heidemann-Bergweiler, a Riesling from Germany, was his favorite.

The TVE Rodeo Pageant had quite a few contestants this year, which included the crowning of TVE Queen Cassidy Headrick.

As for the Tiny Tot category, Waycee Brett was crowned TVE Tiny Tot, Kylee Ming was runner-up, and Indy Iler won Most Photogenic.

Princess Ivy Iler was crowned in her category, while Hadley Jones took runner-up and Emmarie Jones won Most Photogenic.

As for the Dutchess category, Rylee Brett was crowned TVE Duchess, Layni Schuman took first runner up and Addison Ledesma won Most Photogenic.

For the Queen category, Mallory Fitzgerald won first runner-up and Avery Smart won Most Photogenic.

As a Dayton native, Headrick is now a senior at Dayton High School. She is a TVE ambassador, a Liberty County 4-H ambassador and the president of Dayton 4-H.

Headrick noted that livestock showing and being a part of 4-H helped her overcome her social anxiety.

"It has definitely led me to get over my fears and be more of a leader, and that's what really inspired me, seeing those leaders all graduating and being the person I want to be," Headrick said.

Headrick hopes to initiate a junior ambassador program for TVE, saying, "I want to try to blossom their potential."

Headrick mainly shows rabbits but has shown poultry and swine in the past. At the most recent Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, she placed first in the judging contest for rabbits, earning a buckle.

With help from her mom, she started Bluegrass Rabbitry, where she had over 250 rabbits and over 50 liters.

The adorable Decorated Stick Horse Contest brought plenty of competition to the arena.

Winners of the stick horse competition were Colton Chachere for Best Cowboy, Brielle Orear for Best Cowgirl, MJ Villarreal for Best Overall Costume Design and Ira Hampton for Most Unique.

This week will be chock-full of thrills with the Sonny Sikes Pioneer Championship Chute Out, which runs each night through Saturday. Start time is 7:30 p.m. each night.

The event will feature some of the best college rodeo athletes in Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Bull Riding, Tie-Down Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Breakaway Roping, Barrel Racing and Goat Tying.

For fans of the carnival, gates open at 5 p.m. today and Friday, while the fun gets going at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

On Friday morning, the Youth Auction Buyers Brunch begins at 9 a.m., followed by the annual Youth Auction at 10 a.m., when bidding starts on livestock and projects that local youth have worked countless hours on this year.

On Sunday, fans of the always exciting Ranch Rodeo can expect a great time at 3 p.m.

Adult tickets are $15. Seniors (65 and over) are $5; children (4-17) are $ 5, and children three and under are free. Rodeo seats are included with the ticket price and are available on a first-come, first-served basis—no guaranteed entry into the rodeo if at capacity.