Asbill brings home 2nd place at state Posted in: MainSports Dayton's Jaxon Asbill finishes strong in second place just behind Austin Anderson's Colby Huntress at the Class 5A State Cross Country Meet in Round Rock. Gamaliel Ruiz (left) and Jaxon Asbill competed for the Dayton Cross Country squad at the Class 5A State Cross Country Championship in Round Rock. ROUND ROCK– For the first time since 1997, the Dayton Broncos had two runners competing at the Class 5A State