Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Animal ordinances needing ‘teeth’
Next article
Big second period lifts Tarkington over Liberty 71-43

Big second half carries Crosby past Dayton 75-50

Posted in:
Main
Sports
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Dayton's Kambrell Williams heads to the basket on Friday night at home against Crosby. Williams finished the game with 11 points.

DAYTON– For a half of basketball on Friday night, things were looking good for the Dayton Broncos against Crosby.  The second half was a different story as the Cougars exploded ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Vindicator Copyright © 2026