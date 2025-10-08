Diaz-Ramirez boots the Lions 38-35 Posted in: MainSports The Liberty student section was filled with energy throughout the night, as the Liberty Panthers won their homecoming battle with Livingston on a last-second Diego Diaz-Ramirez field goal, 38-35. It was a big night for the Liberty faithful as they celebrated Homecoming night, including crowning Queen Taylyn Espino and King Luis Montano. LIBERTY– The Liberty Panthers notched their first district win, 38-35, against the Livingston Lions in dramatic fashion last Friday night ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!