Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
County discusses subdivisions
Next article
Leo Wilson's reelection efforts are underway

Hardin wins overtime thriller over Warren 51-49

Posted in:
Main
Sports
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Hardin’s Brooklyn Tristan applies pressure against the Warren Lady Warriors on Tuesday night in a big district contest. The Lady Hornets walked away with a huge overtime win.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Hardin Lady Hornets Head Coach Zach Brown talks to his team during a pivotal timeout on Tuesday night.

HARDIN– Brooklynn Tristan scored 25 points, and the Hardin Lady Hornets picked up a huge 51-49 victory over Warren on Tuesday night at home in ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Vindicator Copyright © 2025