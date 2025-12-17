Hardin wins overtime thriller over Warren 51-49 Posted in: MainSports Hardin’s Brooklyn Tristan applies pressure against the Warren Lady Warriors on Tuesday night in a big district contest. The Lady Hornets walked away with a huge overtime win. Hardin Lady Hornets Head Coach Zach Brown talks to his team during a pivotal timeout on Tuesday night. HARDIN– Brooklynn Tristan scored 25 points, and the Hardin Lady Hornets picked up a huge 51-49 victory over Warren on Tuesday night at home in ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!