Leakey ends memorable HD playoff run 7-2 Posted in: MainSports Hull-Daisetta ace Scarlett Breaux shows her emotions after the Lady Cats fell to the Leakey Lady Eagles 7-2 in the Class 1A Region III Championship game in Shiner on Friday night. Lady Bobcats standout Cami Fregia works behind the plate on Friday night against Leakey. Haylee Reed takes the field for her last game as Hull-Daisetta Lady Cat at the Shiner Starplex. SHINER– It was a playoff run to remember for the Hull-Daisetta Lady Cats, as they were only two wins away