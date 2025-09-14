LHS takes first, Hardin’s Brashier nabs third individually

The Hardin and Liberty cross country teams hit the ground running at the start of the 26th Annual Anahuac Invitational at Whites Park last week. LHS took top team honors, while Hardin’s Kaden Brashier had the best individual finish locally, coming in third overall.
Hardin’s Kaden Brashier stays ahead of competitors at the 26th Annual Anahuac Invitational last week. The Hardin runner took third place.
