Liberty boys CC heading to Region III 4A Meet Posted in: MainSports The Liberty boys cross country team takes off at Anahuac's 26th Annual XC Meet earlier this year. The boys qualified for the Class 4A Region III Meet next week in Huntsville. LIBERTY- The Liberty boys cross country team has qualified for the Class 4A UIL Region III Cross Country Meet after ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!