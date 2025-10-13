No. 10 Hornets move to 7-0, defeat Buna 44-20 Posted in: MainSports Hardin Hornets Head Coach Chad Taylor address his team after a 44-20 victory over Buna on Homecoming night. Hardin High School Homecoming King Javion Watley (left) and Queen Paige Shellhammer are all smiles after being officially crowned. HARDIN- It wasn't the start you have grown accustomed to seeing this year out of the Hardin Hornets, but a ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!