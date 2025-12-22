Williams scores 25 for Liberty in loss to Livingston Posted in: MainSports Izaiah Williams puts plenty of arc on this shot against Livingston last Friday afternoon. Williams scored 25 points in the losing effort by the Liberty Panthers. LIBERTY– Izaiah Williams scored 25 points, but it would not be enough on Friday afternoon as the Liberty Panthers dropped their district opener to ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!