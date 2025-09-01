Hardin stings Warren 48-0 in season opener Posted in: Main Hardin's Javion Watley breaks free against the Warren Warriors on Friday night in the season opener. Watley scored three touchdowns on the night as Hardin walked away with a 48-0 win. HARDIN–The Hardin Hornets scored touchdowns in all three phases of the game on Thursday night at home against Warren, and ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!