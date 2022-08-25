New directors to build on Dayton Chamber foundation

A lot is happening at the Dayton Chamber of Commerce, and new directors Staci Wise and Norma Stephens, hope to build on the foundation of their predecessors.

Wise and Stephens will fill the void left when former executive director Jessica Sims departed that role last May.

Now the ladies will be splitting those duties, each focusing their talents on growing the chamber and better serving the growing local community.

“Our missions are the same, but we’re going to be partners,” said Wise.

Stephens expanded on the direction of the chamber under the new leadership.

“I think that’s the biggest change, that there is no longer a tier of positions, we’re equals and partners, and we are going to run it together,” said Stephens.

Wise, who previously worked with the chamber as assistant director, will now serve as Director of Member Services, focusing on membership, programs, and other areas.

“We’re just really excited to represent our businesses in the community and let them give back through us and get to provide opportunities for our businesses through networking and education,” said Wise.

Stephens, who previously served as a chamber ambassador, will fill the Director of Community Outreach role with a focus on events and marketing.

“I think we both want to get more involved with the community and show them what we can do for our small businesses and not just the local, but reach further out and give back to the community more and see what they want from us, because a lot of people don’t know what the chamber does,” said Stephens.

Both ladies hope to see the chamber and its services, especially networking, improved and create more options for everyone to showcase their businesses and products within the chamber and the community.

Those plans include a more extensive, broader area, eclipsing not only the greater Dayton area but surrounding communities like Mont Belvieu, Crosby, Huffman, and of course, Liberty.

“We are excited to expand and to serve them,” said Wise.

Wise and Stephens were incredibly excited about the prospect of bringing more Liberty businesses into the fold and offering the chamber's services.

Wise pointed to several members of the chamber that are in business in Liberty, including current board president Lukas Gaskamp and board member Meadow Noyer.

“We’re going to start trying to figure out how to get more Liberty businesses involved,” said Stephens, who believes that will only improve the overall business community.

Those plans include Liberty ISD Superintendent Cody Abshier, who will be the special guest speaker at the Tuesday, Oct. 4 luncheon, as well as hosting future monthly luncheons in Liberty.

The new chamber team hopes to grow the chamber and, with that, the mission and opportunities available to their current and future members.

For anyone that hasn’t yet joined the chamber, they would like to hear your input and let them know what you feel they could do to serve you.

“I would say just reach out to us about what we can do to help you make that decision; we are here for you, so tell us how we can help you,” said Stephens.

The ladies are already working hard on several events, including the annual job fair and golf tournament.

The chamber will also host a Flag Retirement Ceremony in conjunction with Boy Scout Troop 8 and the Dayton Noon Lions on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 10 am at the Crossroads on US HWY 90.

Upcoming Chamber Events:

Tuesday, Sept. 6 Chamber Luncheon – State of Dayton Address

Wednesday, Sept. 14 Dayton Annual Free Job Fair

Tuesday, Oct. 4 Chamber Luncheon – Liberty ISD Cody Abshier

Saturday, Oct. 8 Cornhole Tournament

Saturday, Nov. 5 Flag Retirement Ceremony

Friday, Nov. 11 Chamber Golf Tournament

For more information on the Dayton Chamber of Commerce, visit daytontxchamber.com or call 936-257-2393.