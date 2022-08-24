Dayton PD investigating shooting

The Dayton Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday evening at about 9:30 pm in the 400 block of Larson St.

The first officer on the scene located a male subject lying on the ground bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds and immediately rendered first aid to control the bleeding.

The male victim is identified as Deon Robinson, 20, of Dayton. Robinson was stabilized at the scene by Allegiance EMS and transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital via Life Flight and was last reported to be in stable condition.

Detectives and officers working the case have learned that an unknown suspect or suspects fired on Robinson from inside a gray or silver in color 4-door passenger car that fled the area after the shooting.

Anyone with information on this case, please contact Sgt Terry Dale with the Dayton Police Department at 936-258-7621.