A Taste of Cleveland

-
Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman stopped by for a visit with the T. U. F. F. Kids folks, who were whipping up ice cream sundaes at the Taste of Cleveland event.
-
Terri Wendt and Regina Vollmer with Covenant Realty Group having a blast at the always fun Taste of Cleveland. The Vindicator | Myria Schubert
-
Good Promotions kept the drinks coming for attendees at Taste of Cleveland.
-
A very festive Tasha Childress and Bonnie Jacquez from Austin Bank offered up delightful banana pudding treats at Taste of Cleveland on Wednesday.
-
Tracy Cucco and Darcie Wiley from Cucco’s AC and Heating serve up some tasty french fries at Taste of Cleveland.