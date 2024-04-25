Griffin announces candidacy for Liberty City Council

Born and bred in Liberty, Bill Griffin brings a deep- rooted commitment to his community.

Raised alongside his siblings by Tinya and Frank Neal Griffin, Bill graduated from Liberty High School in 1989 before pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice at Sam Houston State University.

Returning to Liberty in 1993, Bill served with distinction as an officer in the Liberty Police Department, garnering numerous awards and promotions. His dedication extended to the Liberty Volunteer Fire Department, where he volunteered for over two decades, and briefly served as a part- time EMT with the Liberty Fire Department.

In 1998, he married Cindy, and together they raised their children within the community.

Bill Griffin is honored to run in the upcoming May 4th local election for a seat on the Liberty City Council to serve the citizens of Liberty. His unwavering commitment lies in advancing the welfare of Liberty.

With a focus on economic development, infrastructure enhancement, and public safety, Bill pledges to wholeheartedly support Liberty’s mission and objectives.