Take a Haunted Drive this spooky season

It’s that time of year when the spooky and scary things love to come out to play, and there is no closer place around to experience those thrills than The Haunted Drive in Rye.

In its fourth year, The Haunted Drive at The Retreat at Artesian Lakes has something for everyone, with its drive-thru attraction over a mile in length and other haunted attractions for the entire family.

The Haunted Drive is full of various haunts, and you will find zombies, witches, werewolves, wicked clowns, and so much more, with some very spooky surprises along the way.

For any fans of classic horror movies, you will even see some of your favorites, like Jason and Michael Myers, as you travel through the eerily dark pathway. The drive costs $35 per vehicle or $ 45 for a truck with riders in the bed.

You can also opt to journey through the drive on a hayride, allowing you just to sit back and enjoy the ride if you dare. The hayride cost $15 a piece.

If you are lucky enough to make your way out of the drive, you can stop for the other attractions with the haunted house to keep the scares coming or try to find your way through the haunted maze.

A new addition to the haunts is available this year, with the Michael Meyers challenge for only $5.

There is also an area for haunted photos, carnival games, concessions, and an outdoor movie area, with some classic scary movies to keep the thrills and chills coming.

Ticket prices vary for the individual attractions, with special combo ticket prices.

You can catch the spooky fun again this weekend, Nov. 1-2.

You can find out more details and purchase tickets at their website, haunteddrive.com, or by calling 832-591-8484.