Greater Cleveland Chamber Fourth Annual Rock'N'Ride

The Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce held its 4th Annual Rock’N’Ride event this past weekend, with 165 riders registered for the event. There were two courses for event participants to take the shorter of the two was 28-miles, while those looking for a bit more road 51-miles through the beautiful Sam Houston National Forest.

According to Chamber COO Jim Carson, the event went well for everyone involved, from the riders and volunteers who helped put on the event to the music fans that came to see the Mark May Band.

“It was a successful event and really good for the community,” said Carson.

One of the big improvements this year was the safety element, which was important to the chamber and even more so to the participants.

“We had all positive results. The riders thought the safety was really good,” said Carson.

This year’s event saw riders come from some near and far, and they had their oldest participant to date, a World War II Veteran that is 96-years old.

It was another excellent year for the event, and it is sure to grow even bigger next year.