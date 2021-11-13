Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
George R. Moulton
Next article
Bear In the Bathtub?
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Greater Cleveland Chamber Fourth Annual Rock'N'Ride

Russell Payne
editor@thevindicator.com
Posted in:
News
Community
Chamber News
Photo Gallery
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text

The Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce held its 4th Annual Rock’N’Ride event this past weekend, with 165 riders registered for the event. There were two courses for event participants to take the shorter of the two was 28-miles, while those looking for a bit more road 51-miles through the beautiful Sam Houston National Forest.
According to Chamber COO Jim Carson, the event went well for everyone involved, from the riders and volunteers who helped put on the event to the music fans that came to see the Mark May Band.
“It was a successful event and really good for the community,” said Carson.
One of the big improvements this year was the safety element, which was important to the chamber and even more so to the participants.
“We had all positive results. The riders thought the safety was really good,” said Carson.
This year’s event saw riders come from some near and far, and they had their oldest participant to date, a World War II Veteran that is 96-years old.
It was another excellent year for the event, and it is sure to grow even bigger next year.

The Vindicator Copyright © 2021