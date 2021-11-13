George R. Moulton passed away at the age of 84 on November 7th with family by his side in Dayton, Texas. He was born in Plattsburgh, NY on August 29, 1937 to George and Lula Moulton.

George was preceded in death by his mother and father George R. and Lula Moulton, his wife Barbara Moulton, and sisters Joan Geist and Janet Moulton.

He leaves behind his two children George R. Moulton IV, Penney Cooling (Lacy) and his sister Donna Akerstrom (Kenneth). Also to cherish his memory are his five grandchildren Chad Moulton (Lacie), Sandra Ball (Kirby), Kevin Koehler (Katherine), James Koehler (Audrey), Lacy Cooling Jr. His Great-Grandchildren; Alaina Hafer, Brooke Koehler, Layken Cooling, Kaylee Koehler. Numerous nieces, nephews, family members and close friends.

Those who knew and loved George will remember him for his boisterous personality, his jokes, his many antics, his cigars, his love for his family and his strong willed personality. All arrangements are under the trusted care of Allison Funeral Service.