Local chambers hosting big events

Two local Liberty County area chambers will be hosting big events this week, with the Dayton Chamber holding their annual golf tournament Friday, while the Greater Cleveland Chamber will host their 4th Annual Rock’N’Ride on Saturday.

Dayton’s golf tournament is sponsored by Patients Emergency Room and will kickoff at Eagle Pointe in Mont Belvieu Friday morning at 9 am with a shotgun start. The tournament will feature a four-man scramble and a Million Dollar Shoot Out Challenge. The top three teams will win Pro Shop Gift Certificates. For more information contact 936-257-2393.

On Saturday it is the Greater Cleveland Chambers big Rock’N’Ride event that will take riders on a beautiful ride through the Sam Houston National Forest, with two courses, the first is a 28-mile ride, while the longer trip will take participants on a 52-mile scenic route.

Riders will set off at 7am from Downtown Cleveland. For more information on the ride contact the chamber office at 281-592-8786.

It will be a beautiful weekend with a couple of exciting outdoor events, both showing support for local area chambers.