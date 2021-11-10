Lois Ann Roberts, 83, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021, with her loving family by her side. She was born on December 29, 1937, in Baytown, Texas, to the late Herman Eugene and Wilma Wells Bishop.

Lois was a member of Cornerstone Church, in Liberty. She was very strong in her faith and attended every Sunday and Wednesday. While at church, she would break away to go care for the children in the nursery.

Lois was a feisty woman who had many interests, some of which included her love of cooking, and singing nursery rhymes with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lois had a special touch when it came to making her chicken and dumplings or her smothered chicken. One would say that Lois had a natural uplifting spirit. Her door was always open to those in need. She could always be counted on for that caring hug when needed, as she was very protective of those she held dear to her.

Lois was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sons Dwain Roberts, and Lonnie Glenn Bowlen; her sister, and her four brothers. Lois leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her beloved husband of forty-nine years Horace “Buddy” Roberts; her daughter Starla Theriot and husband Terry of Dayton, Texas, her son Thomas David Bowlen of Liberty, Texas; her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Justin Theriot, Jeremy Shoemaker, Cadon Bowlen, Christian Ham, Kya Ham, and Brooklyn Shoemaker. Honorary pallbearers will be Dominick Robertson Cloe Ham, James Shoemaker, and Karsen Shoemaker and Gracee Theriot and Adaiah Joiner, Avery Eral, DJ Theriot and TJ Theriot

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5pm until 8pm, on Thursday, November 11, 2021, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A funeral service will be held at 10am, on Friday, November 12, 2021, at Cornerstone Church, 1693 Highway 146, Liberty, Texas 77575, with Pastor Paul Glazner officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Cooke Cemetery in Liberty.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting www.SterlingFuneralHome.com