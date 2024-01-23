Boots and Bullets hailed as record success

DAYTON - Supporting local first responders is commonplace around these parts, and the community broke record numbers as Boots and Bullets grossed over $107,000 Saturday night.

The annual event has grown over the years, and as always, the community was more than willing to loosen the purse strings in support of the Dayton Volunteer Fire Department and its mission to protect the community.

"It was an absolute success, and I couldn't be more proud of the community. I mean, they always support us," said Alvin Burres, one of the event organizers.

Burres acted as emcee for the event and was ecstatic over the turnout and outpouring of support from the city, which he greatly appreciated from the city he truly loves.

"It's overwhelming how much love the community has for us, and I just can't thank the community enough," Burres said.

DVFD receives funding from different fundraising events throughout the year, but this event has become the centerpiece of those efforts. According to Burres, every dollar raised goes back into the department and, in turn, to the community.

Burres has a lot of love for his fellow first responders and the work they put into protecting the community as volunteers.

He is reminded of a quote, "Volunteers are not paid, not because they are worthless, but because they are priceless."

Countless local community members, elected officials, and businesses joined in on the action, bidding on items in support of a truly worthy cause.

The night features live and silent auctions, with a painting by Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 Larry Wilburn making quite the splash, bringing in $4,300. Tammy Pratka with JLA Realty, outbidding State Rep. Ernest Bailes for the painting, was the big winner.

The night's big spender has yet to be unveiled, but once the tallies are in, they will be honored by the DVFD and presented with a belt buckle at a later event.

Burres was grateful for all the hard work the fire department had put into the event and the work of the event committee, now in its 10th year.

Committee members are Burres, DVFD Fire Chief Chad Glatfelter, and his wife, Stormi, former fire chief Murphy Green, firefighters Drake Lerma and David Rodgers, Jennifer Billings, Tammy Alexander, Amanda Wilson and John Coleman.

"I couldn't be more proud of the fire department and the committee. It was a lot of hard work," Burres concluded.