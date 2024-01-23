David Lee Hannemann, 65, of Dayton, Texas passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at his homestead in East Texas on December 25th, 2023.

David was born October 27th, 1958 in Appleton, Wisconsin to LaVerne Eugene Hannemann and Mickey Alice (Larsen) Hannemann, now Magruder. David was the 2nd oldest of 8. From milking cows, farming a pickle patch, working on his grandfather’s farm, and laying bricks, David always found a way at a young age to work hard to help provide for his siblings.

David married Dianne Barlow on January 10th, 1983 in Houston, Texas. David couldn’t wait to start a family of his own, and his three daughters meant the world to him. He dedicated his life to working hard to provide for his daughters. He was known to drop anything he was doing to be there for them.

Though he loved fishing, boating, driving his ATVs, woodworking, collecting tools, raising chickens, and spending time with family, his favorite role was that of a grandparent. He treasured his time with his grandbaby, Norie, and loved being her Opa.

David had a soft spot for animals. His most recent companion, Bingo, was a miniature Australian Shepherd who stole David’s heart the moment they met. Bingo would ride the tractor and ATVs with David, accompany him on his daily errands, and didn’t leave David’s side.

David was passionate about his role as a Construction Manager at KBR, working for the company for 46 years. He secured a job as a pipefitter on his 18th birthday. In 1995, he was promoted to pipe superintendent and began a new journey traveling to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Algeria, Venezuela, Canada, Malaysia, Brazil, and Qatar to manage the design, procurement, and construction of various refinery projects. He was well known by his colleagues as the hardest worker and always completed the projects ahead of schedule. David’s world tour ended in 2010 when he was promoted to Construction Manager and worked the next 12 years back in the United States, which allowed him to spend more time with his family.

Although David traveled the world building some of the most state-of-the-art refineries, his most proud project was the house he built at 79 CR 4322, Dayton, TX. David worked 60+ hours a week at KBR and somehow managed to build a gorgeous 3,000+ square foot home by hand “in his spare time”. He designed and built the structure, installed electrical and plumbing, shingled the roof, and completed all tasks necessary for building the home without help from one single contractor or neighbor. The neighbors would insist on helping, but he would politely and stubbornly decline stating that he could do it on his own and he did.

David’s final project was a seven-acre homestead in East Texas. He cleared the land and began building the “Hannemann Family Cabin”. He started a small chicken farm on the property and talked about his rare chickens daily. If you knew David, you would know that he just couldn’t stop working. He found it fun and satisfying. He was always in a hurry to get to the next project. He woke up at 3:30 AM every morning just to get a head start on the day. He lived every day to the fullest and never wasted a second of precious time.

David will always be remembered for his heart of gold, undeniable love for his family, selflessness, integrity, and ability to accomplish anything that he set his mind to, regardless of how impossible it sounded to others.

David Is survived by his three daughters Christa (Grant) Murrell, Erica (Kevin) Brodbeck, Andrea (Ned) Thomas, and one granddaughter Norie Thomas, mother Mickey (Wilson) Magruder, sister Monica Matthews, brother Mark Hannemann, sister Melody Harper, sister Jill (Dave) Winters, brother Peter (Gina) Hannemann, brother Paul (Sherri) Hannemann, sister Rita (John) Saye, one half-sister Jaime (Cheyanne) Scudday, and stepmother Janelle Hannemann. David is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. David was preceded in death by his Father LaVerne Eugene Hannemann, stepfather, Samuel Stafford, brother-in-law Eddie Matthews, and brother-in-law David Harper.

David’s Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, February 10 from 1-4 p.m. at Margaritaville Lake Resort Conroe Boathouse Bar & Lounge, 600 Margaritaville Parkway, Montgomery, TX 77356. In true David fashion, please wear your favorite hawaiian/tommy bahama style shirt. (Fun prints and/or colors)