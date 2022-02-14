Liberty conducting software upgrades Friday

The City of Liberty will be upgrading our Customer Relations Management (Central Cash Collections, Utility System, Call Center, Building Projects) and Municipal Court software. The versions currently in use by the city is being phased out and will no longer be available for updating on the city servers.

The software company established a test period for City Staff to use the Cloud software prior to going live. The test period has been completed and the upgrade to the Cloud software will occur all day on February 18, 2022.

The upgrade will require all employees to be logged out of the software. During the upgrade, city staff will only be able to accept cash, check or money order payments. Additionally, the City will not be able to conduct turn-offs or turn-ons, process municipal court citations and issue permits. Handwritten receipts will be provided for all payment transactions.

Again, the software upgrade will occur all day on February 18, 2022. The City of Liberty apologizes in advance for any inconvenience this may cause our customers.