Public comments sought on HWY 90 in Dayton

Efforts to eliminate the infamous Dayton train continue to move forward, and now TxDOT is looking for community input Thursday, March 31, virtually, and the Dayton Community Center.

The TxDOT Beaumont District will host a virtual public meeting with an in-person option to gather input on the proposed US 90 at Union Pacific Railroad (UPRR) project in Dayton.

The virtual meeting will consist of a pre-recorded video presentation, including audio and visual components. That can be accessed at www.txdot.gov by searching "US 90 UPRR" around noon.

The in-person event will be held from 5:30-7:30 pm. Attendees will be able to view the same presentation delivered in the virtual public meeting, review hard copies of project materials, and ask questions of TxDOT staff.

The proposed project would extend for approximately one mile along US 90 at UPRR in Dayton. The project would take place within the existing right of way (ROW), ranging from 128 to 131 feet wide on US 90.

The proposed project includes adding a bridge over the existing UPRR to meet the project's purpose. In addition to the grade separation (overpass), the proposed project would also include adding U-turns to provide access and safety lighting. No additional right of way would be required.

Late last year, funding was announced to build an overpass on US 90 at the Union Pacific Railroad near Waco Street.

Any comments must be submitted by Friday, April 15. Submissions can be made online, by email at bmtprojects@txdot.gov, phone at 936-367-9099, or via mail:

Attn: Lisa Collins, P.E. TxDOT Beaumont District 8350 Eastex Freeway Beaumont, TX 77708

All interested community members are invited to attend this public meeting. The virtual public meeting will be conducted in English. Persons with special communication or accommodation needs or who require an interpreter are encouraged to contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Sarah Dupre at (409) 898-5745.

Requests should be made at least three days before the event. If you do not have internet access, call (409) 898-5732. Every reasonable effort will be made to accommodate these needs.