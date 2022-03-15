McNair misses recount deadline in Pct. 4 race

The results in the race for Liberty County Commissioner Pct. 4 will stand with Leon Wilson on top, as the deadline to request a recount came and went Monday morning.

Republican candidate and former County Judge Craig McNair had stated previously that he would indeed formally request a recount, but the request never came.

Liberty County Republican Party Chairwoman Emily Cook confirmed that no recount petitions in any race were submitted to the party; the deadline was Monday at 10 am.

"We thank all of the candidates who put their name on the line, the election workers, and each voter who made a point to be involved in the election," Cook said.

Wilson won the March 1st Republican Primary by a slim margin with only a three-vote lead on election night before extending the tally to five in the following days. The final count was 1,116 to 1,111 after the ballot review board culled several provisional ballots.

McNair said in a previous statement that he would request a recount and believed there were other areas related to the process leading up to the election that needed to be reviewed.

"I think there were issues with the redistricting and the way it was handled," said McNair.

The Vindicator has reached out to McNair, but he has not returned our calls for comment.