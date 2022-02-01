LISD names local educators of the year

Liberty ISD has named their campus Teachers and Paraprofessionals of the year for the 2021-2022 school year.

"Please join me in congratulating our wonderful, awesome 2021-2022 Liberty Independent School District Teachers of the Year and our incredible, hard-working LISD Paraprofessionals of the Year! This is a huge, hard-earned, well-deserved honor for them all," said Liberty ISD Superintendent Cody Abshier in a press release.

Kelli Mikulec – San Jacinto Elementary, Joanne Arvelaez – Liberty Elementary School, Bruce Lacefield – Liberty Middle School, and Nicki Estep were all named Teacher of the Year at their respective campuses. The Liberty Masonic Lodge #48 will be honoring them all at a special banquet later in the year. Two of the teachers will be representing the district in the Region 5 competition as Liberty ISD Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Year.

This year's paraprofessional winners are Lori David – San Jacinto Elementary, Gwendolen Grant – Liberty Elementary, Randy Boothe – Liberty Middle School, and Maria Ramirez – Liberty High School.

Abshier also wanted to praise once again last year's winners Odelia (Cookie) Hebert, Kristin Wright, Mark Patterson, Penny Taylor, Claudia Girard, Gricelda Chaparro, Sandra Smith, and Josefa Borrego.

"Congratulations to all of these awesome educators. We are so proud of them and what they stand for in our schools and community. If you get a chance, please let them know how proud you are of them," Abshier exclaimed.