String of burglaries across the area

Several local businesses were part of an overnight string of burglaries Monday, Jan. 31 across the area.

The first business hit was reportedly Big Frank’s BBQ located at the corner of US 90 and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The suspects broke in sometime before 1:45 am and did some damages to the restaurant, as well as the BBQ trailer and a smaller building in the back according to Liberty Police Lieutenant Chip Fairchild.

“They appeared to be looking for money, but did a lot of damage there,” said Fairchild.

The apparent suspects, who have yet to be identified then moved on to the Game Stop, a game room located in the rear of the old Lewie’s Grocery location. They appeared to only do minor damage in the building.

According to Fairchild the same crew apparently left the City of Liberty and hit the Wikliff Store in Ames and Exxon station on US 90 in Raywood. Those locations are under investigation by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Department.

“We do believe it was the same people,” said Fairchild.

Investigators are continuing to work the case and reviewing video evidence in hopes of identifying the suspects.