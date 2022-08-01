Group hopes to lift community in prayer

A group of Liberty County residents is asking the community to join them as they come together in prayer.

Event organizer Leslie Shirley has grown weary of some of the recent tragic events she feels are plaguing the area and had a vision of a group praying at the four-way in Moss Hill.

"There's just been so many deaths and wrecks here in the Liberty County area lately, it just seems overwhelming," said Shirley.

Now that vision has turned into something far greater, as plans for prayer groups all over the county are in the works to ask for blessings for the community.

"I just feel that we need to pray over our community," she said.

Organizers are asking the public to join them Friday, Aug. 5 at 7 pm.

Locations include the four-way in Moss Hill, the Trinity River Bridge coming into Liberty, CVS in Liberty, Hull-Daisetta HS, Hardin HS, at the intersection of US HWY 90 and FM 770 in Raywood, and even locations in Hardin County at West Hardin and Kountze High Schools.

"It's time we bring our town back with peace and God. If we all come to the points of entry into our community and pray at the same time, we will make big moves in our area. God is listening we just have to ask. He says if you ask, 'I will provide.' Let's scream loud enough all of heaven hears us," she said.

Shirley is hoping that hundreds of residents come out and pray for the returning students and teachers with school just around the corner, as well as to lift those that face issues related to alcohol, substance abuse, and suicide.

"I just hope that everyone comes out, prays, and enjoys it and that it helps return peace and God to our community," she said.

A number of churches will participate in the event, and area pastors will be on-site at each location to help lead the prayer.

For more information, you can email Shirley at lesliebshirley48@gmail.com.