New mural pays tribute to veterans

Posted in:
News
Community
Artist, Cherry Meekins, has done it again. Meekins is now finished with one of her many creations in Liberty County. The Fregia Insurance Services, TWFG building, is now representing and showing appreciation to the veterans and all that have served our country. Pictured left to right is, Chris Jarmon, assistant city manager, Sandy Juarez licensed CSR at Fregia insurance, Michael McIlwain licensed producer at Fregia Insurance, David Lindsey, father of Tina and veteran of the Vietnam War, Tina L Fregia, wife of Milton and licensed co-owner of Fregia Insurance, Cherry Meekins (artist) Meek Cherry Artistry, Milton Fregia, licensed owner of Fregia Insurance, and Angelica Franco licensed CSR at Fregia insurance.  

