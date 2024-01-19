Shoals set to lead Mt. Pleasant Baptist

DAYTON — Houston native and proud North Shore Alumni Courtney Shoals has been introduced as the new pastor at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.

Shoals graduated with a degree in mass communication focusing on radio/TV and a minor in religion from Wiley University in Marshall, Texas.

"Coming out of school, I wanted to become a sports journalist," said Shoals. "But I knew God had called me in order to preach, so I wanted to prepare myself."

Shoals followed in his father's footsteps and joined law enforcement while being active at his home church in Houston.

Shoals joined the Baytown Police Department as a jailer supervisor, working 12-hour shifts while continuing his education.

Shoals later accepted an offer from the Houston Metro Police Department and now specializes as a K-9 officer.

Although it was difficult to leave his home church, where he had been raised, Shoals found a calling at Mt. Pleasant in Dayton.

"The church was in need of a pastor," said Shoals. "I felt God's calling in life to lead the people of God, and the people of the church were warm and receptive to me."

Shoals' main goal is to get the church more involved with the Dayton community.

"I would like to see what the need is," said Shoals. "I'm not sure what the need is yet, but once I figure it out, the church will do some very good things."

Along with being an avid Houston sports fan, Shoals still loves to attend North Shore football games.

His favorite scripture line is Romans 8:28.: "And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose."

Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church is at 2812 N. Cleveland St. in Dayton.