Morua excited to rejoin The Vindicator

LIBERTY — The Vindicator is excited to announce the return of Jazmin Morua to the team, where she will be stepping into the role of office manager.

Morua previously worked as an advertising representative before leaving last year to spend more time with her children.

“I love working here at The Vindicator and was very excited to have the opportunity to start a career in bookkeeping and come back to work with such an awesome team,” said Morua.

During her time away from The Vindicator, Morua enjoyed the extra time with her kids, eating brunch, shopping sprees and getting in some Grey’s Anatomy.

“Every Friday, my kids and I would cook breakfast together since it was their day off from school,” said Morua. “It was just nice to spend a little more time with all three kids.”

A longtime resident of Dayton, Morua graduated from Dayton High School, and she is also a graduate of San Jacinto College: North Campus, where she studied Cosmetology.

Morua and her husband Edgar now reside in Liberty, where their daughters Cindie and Aileen attend school, and their son Isaac will turn two in March.

Publisher Jennifer Gray Richardson is delighted to have Morua back, as it will allow for more time with the community on her end and bring back a team member who can be counted on.

“Jazmin has proven she is an outstanding asset in the past and is certain to bring a can-do attitude back to the team. We are glad to have her back with us,” said Gray Richardson.

Morua is already working hard and impacting the office with her valued experience.