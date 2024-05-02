From darkness to a shining light

LIBERTY —It was an emotional and uplifting night at Liberty City Hall last Thursday evening during the annual candlelight vigil for crime and child abuse victims.

The event is hosted by the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office, those impacted by crime, and those who work to shine a light in a world of darkness by bringing attention to victims.

During the most powerful part of the evening, Shellie Loften, a 2017 graduate of Heaven’s Army - Home of Amazing Grace, spoke about her triumphs and struggles with addiction and abuse of every kind.

Her testimony included a personal battle to overcome sexual, mental, physical, verbal, and spiritual abuse throughout her life that began around seven years of age.

“I grew up believing that I was the seed of the devil. I grew up believing I was a thorn to one of my family members’ side. I grew up believing that I wasn’t worth anything and that I would never amount to anything in my life,” she said.

Loften felt lost and longed for something that made her feel at home, and Liberty is her place of Egypt; it’s where she was homeless and addicted to crystal meth. Where her family is and has always been, and where she proudly lives free of those demons today.

“A lot of it has to do with compassion. You have to have compassion if you’re speaking with someone who’s been abused or neglected,” Loften said.

Assistant District Attorney Anna Emmons, who filled in for an under- the- weather Jennifer Bergman, gave the closing remarks and left everyone with a quote from Dr. Seuss.

“When something bad happens, you have three choices. You either let it define you, you can let it destroy you, or you can let it strengthen you.”

Pastor Shannon Bowdoin from the Liberty Worship Center spoke about his time in law enforcement and, as a minister, the cases that have impacted him and how every case affects the victims so much more than anyone could imagine.

“I’ve had the privilege and the honor and the burden, as it were, to have to share with these victims and the parents of these victims, the families of these victims, the trauma that they have endured,” He pointed out the difficulty that mission comes with throughout a career, for some spanning decades, in the face of the trauma that victims experience.

“We end up taking upon ourselves emotionally and spiritually the trauma of the victims that we helped bring justice to,” Bowdoin said.

The Liberty High School Choir ended the vigil with some beautiful music and the lighting of the candles.