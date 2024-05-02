Mayhaw time is here

DAISETTA — It’s time again for one of Liberty County’s favorite gatherings as the 2024 Mayhaw Festival begins this weekend.

Established in 1982, the Mayhaw Festival is a four-day family event on Main Street in Daisetta and runs from Thursday, May 2 Sunday, May 5. There are numerous contests, dances, a Grand Parade, and the Bull Jam, as well as many booths and vendors.

The festival has one mission: to bring life, energy, and commitment back to the community by hosting events that will ultimately support local projects throughout the community and school and help fund local students’ higher education.

This weekend is filled with family events for all the kids to attend and enjoy. All weekend long there will be a carnival and shopping.

Friday will be packed full of fun things like the BBQ and Steak Cook-off running through Saturday, a Jelly and Baking Competition starting at 1 p.m. and again on Saturday at 7 a.m., the Beauty Pageant gets underway at 6 p.m., cornhole and horseshoe tournaments at 6:30 p.m., washer, single elimination style with two-man teams at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday will be a day full of tournaments, starting with basketball and volleyball at 8 a. m., the Grand Parade at 9 a. m., a domino tournament at the City Pavilion, and then, to wind down the day, a street dance featuring George Dearborne and Branded at 6:30 p.m.

Come out for the community- wide worship service on Sunday with dinner on the grounds at 11 a.m.

This year’s festival will wrap up with the always exciting Bull Jam with plenty of thrills starting at 4 p.m. The event has been moved to the TVE Arena due to uncertain weather.

For more information on all of the fun, visit hdmayhawfestival.org.