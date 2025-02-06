GCC celebrates community, Cleveland’s heritage

Liberty County Constable Pct. 6 Zack Harkness receives the Chairman’s Choice Award from Kari Duggar, past president of the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce, and a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition from Lanie Brown, regional senior director for Congressman Brian Babin.

CiCi Carevic receives the Ambassador of the Year Award from Victoria Good, vice president of the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce, and a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition from Lanie Brown, regional senior director for Congressman Brian Babin.

The Rotary Club of Cleveland receives the “Jean Noble McAdams” Volunteer of the Year Award from Victoria Good, vice president of the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce, and Kari Duggar, past president of the chamber, and a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition from Lanie Brown, regional senior director for Congressman Brian Babin.