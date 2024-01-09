Meals on Wheels of South Liberty County impacts lives

Meals on Wheels of South Liberty County has profoundly impacted the lives of those they’ve assisted, and they are offering an excellent opportunity to help locally.

Due to the G.R.A.C.E. Initiative, staff and volunteers have helped over 100 homebound seniors in South Liberty County remain safe in their homes, serving daily lunches.

“The community always supports us in everything we do,” said Hannah Taylor, Executive Director of MOW-SLC. “We have about 35 to 40 dedicated individuals that volunteer for us at least once a week.”

MOW-SLC has partnered with businesses and organizations such as First Liberty Bank and Sam Houston Regional Library and Research Center to conduct food drives for Meals on Wheels.

“I enjoy helping others and making my community a better place,” said Taylor. “I was always told to find something that I would do for free and make that my career.”

For the winter season, the community came together and donated over 170 blankets and Bibles for homebound seniors.

Currently, there is a waitlist for seniors in the Dayton area, and the organization is looking for seven new drivers to help deliver meals to those interested in their services.

Taylor also has a future project in mind.

“I would love to be able to offer transportation services to our seniors in the future,” said Taylor. “It would be wonderful to be able to offer rides to appointments, errands or church.”

Now, the organization is looking to increase its impact on the local community, and you can aid in that effort by making a monthly donation of just $19.

That money will be used right here to help a senior, and for making the monthly commitment, you will receive a free Meals on Wheels hoodie on behalf of MOW-SLC.

For more information on donating or volunteering, call 936-641-2846 or visit libertymeals.com.