Tommie Yvonne Rodgers, 73 of Baytown, Texas, passed away on Monday, January 1, 2024, in Baytown. She was born on October 3, 1950, in Beaumont, Texas to the late Thomas and Jewel Perkins Brents. Yvonne graduated from Liberty high school, in Liberty, class of 1969. She worked as an administrative assistant in the Oil and gas industry for Exxon mobile in Baytown, for more than 10 years.

Yvonne pursued many interests, some of which included her love for history and science fiction. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and her animals. Yvonne loved the simple things in life, like just staying home and reading a good book. She was a kind and selfless person, and could often be found looking for opportunities to give back to others in need. Yvonne had an infectious personality, and was always laughing. She was very sweet, always putting others first.

Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents; her sister Colleen Brents McCoy; and her brother Jerry Franklin Brents. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her daughter Tara Rodgers of Baytown; her brothers Stephen Brents and wife Margaret of Liberty, Jeff Brents and wife LeeAnn of Liberty, Rockney Brents of Liberty, and Rodney Brents of Liberty, her numerous nieces and nephews, along with the host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Jeff Brents, Rockney Brents, Jeffery Brents, Michael Brents, Jerry Brents, and Justin Turner. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Brents, Stephen Brents, and Rodney Brents.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 1pm on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Street in Liberty. A funeral service will begin at 2pm at the funeral home, with Bro. Tim Gruver officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Fairlawn Cemetery in Liberty, Texas.

