Meek Cherry brings art to county Posted in: NewsCommunity The wall of The Vindicator comes to life with this out-of-this-world mural by Meek Cherry Artistry in downtown Liberty. The Vindicator | Russell Payne Cherry Meekins Cherry Meekins paints The Vindicator mural in downtown Liberty during the early stages of the project. You may not know the name Cherry Meekins, but chances are you have been amazed by her artwork, especially if ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!