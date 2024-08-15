Not your “normal” church

The Vindicator | Myria Schubert Pastor Brad Dancer performing the first baptism at the new home of Hope Church, with Josh Marsh giving his life to Jesus.
The Vindicator | Myria Schubert Hope Church Pastor Brad Dancer preaching his heart out about the narrow path into Heaven’s gates.
The Vindicator | Myria Schubert Hope Church praise singers Belinda Barnes, Robin Murray and Kyle Cade, feeling the Holy Spirit move at their new church home with attendees praising the Lord with their hands held high.
