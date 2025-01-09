Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Dayton seniors tour ship channel

Officials Take Oath

  • Article Image Alt Text
    The family of Liberty County Constable Pct. 4 Robby Thornton watches as he takes his oath from Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 Larry Wilburn. The Vindicator | Russell Payne
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Liberty County Constable Pct. 6 Zack Harkness takes the oath of office as his wife, District Attorney Jennifer Bergman, looks on. The Vindicator | Russell Payne
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Liberty County Courtat- Law Judge Place 2 Wes Hinch swears his oath with some help from County Judge Jay Knight. The Vindicator | Russell Payne
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Longtime 75th State District Judge Mark Morefield administers the oath to Liberty County Constable Pct. 3 Mark “Maddog” Davison. The Vindicator | Russell Payne
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Liberty County Tax Assessor- Collector Richard Brown swears his oath as his family joins him.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Liberty County Constable Pct. 5 David Hunter is administered the oath by County Judge Jay Knight. The Vindicator | Russell Payne
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Liberty County Constable Pct. 1 Tammy Bishop shakes hands with County Judge Jay Knight. The Vindicator | Russell Payne

